Minnesota reports 19 more COVID-19 deaths, 1,108 new cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported on Thursday that 19 more people have died from COVID-19 in the state.

MDH said eleven of the people who died were reportedly residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

A total of 2,199 people have died from COVID-19 in the state to date, the Department reported. Additionally, seven deaths were listed by MDH as probable COVID-19 deaths. Health officials said 1,546 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Minnesota's COVID-19 update also included a change to how the Department will report cases in the state. Health officials said the COVID-19 case definition was recently updated to also include antigen testing, not just PCR testing. Positive antigen tests are now considered "probable cases," while positive PCR tests are still considered confirmed cases.

The Department also reported another 1,169 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota in Thursday's update. MDH's update broke it down as 1,108 confirmed cases and 61 newly-reported probable cases of COVID-19.

One new case was reported in Winona County. MDH said was a person between 90-94. One new case was recorded in Fillmore County.

Find a list of how many cases have been reported in each county here.

A total of 117,106 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the state to date, MDH said. This includes 12,024 health care workers who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Health officials said 104,547 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 no longer need to be isolated.

MDH also reported they've completed 2,386,848 PCR tests and 16,963 antigen tests to date.

MDH also said a total of 8,652 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state since the beginning of the pandemic. This includes 2,362 patients who have been hospitalized in the ICU.

Health experts have stated that most cases of COVID-19 do not require hospitalization.

