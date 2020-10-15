Minnesota United’s Allianz Field plans to accept ballots

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The stadium for Minnesota’s professional soccer team will be converted to a ballot return location in the days leading up to the election. Minnesota United and Ramsey County officials say that Allianz Field will be accepting ballots on Oct. 29, 30 and 31, as well as on Nov. 2. The election is set for Nov. 3. The stadium will follow social distancing guidelines and provide free masks and hand sanitizer. Minnesota United CEO Chris Wright says the stadium is easily accessible and the team is proud to be part of the voting effort.