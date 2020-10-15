New Black Empowerment Fund aimed at racial equity

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A new fund at the La Crosse Community Foundation will give back to organizations and activities that are working to advance racial justice.

The Black Empowerment Fund, the first of its kind in the city of La Crosse, will provide a resource for initiatives designed to build racial equity. That includes, but is not limited to:



• Black community initiatives

• Black artists and culture programs

• Nonprofits with leaders who are black

• Diversity, equity and inclusion training

• Scholarships for students who are black

Local community members Sam and Jean Skemp started the fund with a $50,000 donation. They said their granddaughter is the inspiration behind their gift.

"She made it clear that she had become very aware that she was biracial, that she had that to deal with the rest of her life and that was not easy," said Jean Skemp. Sam also chimed in and said, "She sent me information which proved her point. I went ahead and read a book called 'Waking Up White' by Debby Irving. It was an eye opener. We can often take our white privilege for granted."

Shaundel Spivey, the president and co-founder of Black Leaders Acquiring Collective Knowledge, said that the Black Empowerment Fund is a step in the right direction.

"It's important because it acknowledges that there has been years that black folks have dealt with systemic oppression, systemic inequalities, systematic racism and various things like that. Being able to get a fund that says, 'Hey, we want to make sure that we sew back into the community, specifically black and brown individuals,' really speaks volumes," said Spivey.

If you would like to donate to the Black Empowerment Fund, head to the La Crosse Community Foundation website and type 'Black Empowerment Fund' in the designation box.