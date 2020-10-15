NJ shatters its own sports betting record: $748M bet in Sept

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s fast-growing sports betting market blew past its own national record in September, taking in more than $748 million in bets from sports gamblers finally able to wager on football amid the coronavirus outbreak. Figures released Thursday from the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement show Atlantic City’s nine casinos and the horse racing tracks that offer sports betting set a new national monthly record. Just a month earlier in August, those same casinos and tracks set a new national record with $668 million wagered on sports. Both figures eclipse what had been the U.S. monthly record of $614 million set in Nevada in November 2019.