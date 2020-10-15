Check It Out: NOAA releases official winter outlook

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) – The winter outlook for 2020-2021 has been released by the National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration.

OUTLOOK

The outlook analyzes ‘meteorological winter’ from December through February.

In Wisconsin and southeastern Minnesota, it shows ‘equal chances’ for above or below-average temperatures through this time period.

Meanwhile, there is a slight chance for above average precipitation in our region. This does not necessarily mean it will all be snow, but a wetter pattern is possible.

AVERAGES

On average, La Crosse receives 43.6″ of snow through the year, with 30.2″ falling during the winter months.

Average high temperatures in La Crosse start at 35° on December 1 and bottom out at 25° by mid-January before recovering through February.

Average low temperatures start at 20° on December 1 and bottom out at 8° by mid-January.

Historically, January is our coldest month of the year while December is our snowiest.

LA NIÑA IMPACTS

The planet has now entered into an La Niña pattern. This means there are much cooler than average waters in the eastern Pacific Ocean which impact global weather patterns.

It can lead to wetter patterns in the northern U.S. during the winter and potentially a cooler set up.

In the southern U.S. a drier and warmer set up can occur.

