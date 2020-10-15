On #MeToo anniversary, leaders say focus is on inequality

DETROIT (AP) — As the #MeToo movement marks the third year since it received global recognition, founder Tarana Burke is working to make sure it remains inclusive and reclaims its original intent: A focus on marginalized voices and experiences. She sees that path forward through Dani Ayers, a 39-year-old Black woman who became the movement’s CEO in July after joining the organization in 2018. In a year marked by a nationwide reckoning over systemic racism and inequities that have disproportionately impacted Black Americans, the #MeToo movement is now jointly led by two Black women keenly aware of the inequality that has long existed in America — something they find both empowering and challenging.