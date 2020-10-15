Onalaska Police still looking for missing man

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - Onalaska Police continue to look for a man who was last seen six weeks ago.

Chief Charles Ashbeck said the Tyler Henry, 36, is still missing.

He was last seen September 3.

He suffered a traumatic brain injury a few years ago and his family is concerned for his welfare.

Henry is described as 5-feet-7 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, and has several tattoos on his neck, arms, legs, and knuckles.

It is possible that he is on a bicycle. Police don't have a description of the bicycle.

Anyone who may have had contact with him is asked to call the Onalaska Police Department at 608-781-9550.