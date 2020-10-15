Over 5,600 Afghan families displaced by fighting in south

LASHKAR GAH, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghan officials say more than 5,600 families have fled their homes amid renewed fighting between the Taliban and government forces in southern Helmand province. The officials said on Thursday that Afghan security forces were trying to regain areas lost to the Taliban over the weekend. Local officials were scrambling to provide food and shelter to the growing number of civilians who’ve fled to the provincial capital for safety. One young man said his family has been in the city for four days. The upsurge in fighting comes as Afghan government representatives and the Taliban are holding peace talks in Qatar, trying to end the war.