Rock Fest announces lineup for 2021

CADOTT, Wis. (WXOW) - It's scheduled for next July, but organizers of Rock Fest are getting an early jump on letting fans know who's scheduled to perform next year.

The three-day concert series featuring more than 65 bands is set for July 15-17 in Cadott.

The event was canceled for 2020.

Organizers said in their announcement that for people who bought tickets or campsites for 2020, both will be accepted for 2021.

Tickets and campsites for 2021 are available on the Rock Fest website.

“We normally announce something like this in January. But now more than ever we're excited to get this lineup out to our fans to give them something to look forward to! Our rockers have stood by this festival every step of the way. It's our turn to spread some good vibes and to get the fans back to our little slice of heaven we all call home in Cadott!" said Chippewa Valley Music Festivals promoter Wade Asher in the announcement provided to the media.

Here's a look at the lineup which was provided in the announcement.

Thursday, July 15: Disturbed, Staind, Theory of a Deadman, Steel Panther, Saint Asonia, Memphis May Fire, Fozzy, Blacktop Mojo, Fire From The Gods, Carnifex and more.

Friday, July 16: Limp Bizkit, Snoop Dogg, Anthrax, Badflower, Of Mice & Men, Bad Wolves, All That Remains, Like a Storm, Bones UK, Crobot and more.

Saturday, July 17: Korn, one national act to be announced at a later date, Chevelle, Motionless In White, Avatar, We Came as Romans, Gemini Syndrome, Through Fire, Hyro the Hero, Rachel Lorin and more.

Wednesday Night Bonus Bash, July 14: Queensryche, Slaughter, Joyous Wolf, Royal Bliss, The Black Moods, Stitched Up Heart and more.

Also on the 2021 lineup: City of the Weak, Throw The Fight, Any Given Sin, Your Screaming Silence, SIIN, GFM, Evandale, Modern Mimes, Unkle Daddy, Silvertung, Falling Through April, Stormbreaker, Scattered Hamlet, Wildstreet, Nuisance, Jett Threatt, Fresh Fighters, Mad Alice, Cowboy's From Hell, Nivrana, Dressed to Kill, Strate Jak It, Hammer Down Hard, Digital Homicide, Anything But Human, Distal Descent, Stellar Circuits, Probable Cause, Strange Daze, Drama Queen, Contingency, Caster Volor and FM Down.