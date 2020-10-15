Rudolph and his nose-so-bright into auction will take flight

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A stop-motion Rudolph of TV legend and his still-shiny nose are going up for auction. Santa is coming too. Figures of the flying reindeer and Saint Nick used in the 1964 animated special “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” will be put up for sale to the highest bidder in Los Angeles on Nov. 13. Auction house Profiles in History announced the coming sale on Thursday. The 11-inch-tall Santa has a beard made of Yak hair and the 6-inch-tall Rudolph has nose that after some light maintenance through the decades still lights up. Together they’re expected to fetch between $150,000 and $250,000.