Ryanair blames European ‘mismanagement’ for winter cuts

LONDON (AP) — Ryanair is the latest European airline to announce big reductions in its winter schedule after coronavirus-related travel restrictions were reimposed across the continent. It blamed European governments for “mishandling” air travel during the pandemic. The Ireland-based budget airline said Thursday that it will cut around a third of its flight routes this winter. It said demand for flights has been “heavily curtailed” to and from the U.K., Ireland, Austria, Belgium, Portugal and much of central Europe. The CEO said the cutbacks have been “forced upon us by government mismanagement” of European air travel.