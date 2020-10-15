SC Dems file ethics complaint in Graham fundraising comments

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina Democrats have filed a formal complaint against U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham for making a campaign fundraising appeal while speaking with reporters on Capitol Hill following judicial confirmation hearings. The South Carolina Democratic Party said Thursday that Graham “committed a crime and violated longstanding ethics rules by openly raising money for his campaign in a Federal government building while leveraging his official U.S. Senate activity,” according to a copy of the complaint filed with the U.S. Senate Select Committee on Ethics and obtained by The Associated Press. Graham’s spokesman said any possible violation was unintentional.