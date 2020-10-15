Scramble to get people counted as 2020 census winds down

Census advocates across the nation have been making last-ditch efforts to get as many households to answer the 2020 census. The tally has been mandated to halt at 11:59 p.m. Hawaii Standard Time on Thursday but questions still linger about deadlines and who gets counted when congressional seats are allotted. Advocates are particularly worried that minorities, and people in rural and tribal areas, are going to be missed due to the rushed ending of the count. That would result in less federal funding for those communities and perhaps fewer congressional seats and electoral votes for states that have large minority populations.