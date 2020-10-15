Big day for Cashton at the Scenic Bluffs Championships

Ontario, Wis. (WXOW) The Cashton boys and girls cross country teams scored big at the Scenic Bluffs Cross Country Championships Thursday.

Jarret Carpenter won the boys race with a time of 17:11.

Carpenter becomes the first boy to win three straight Scenic Bluffs individual titles.

Owen Jones of New Lisbon was second with a time of 17:48.

Brookwood won the boys team title.

The Cashton girls won the team title.

Izzie Mason had the best finish for the Eagles taking second with a time of 22:53.

It's their third team title in the last four years.

Mariah Gruen from Royall was the girls champ with a time of 21;18.