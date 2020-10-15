Transitional housing for men in Sparta

SPARTA, Wis. (WXOW) - People struggling with personal challenges in the Sparta area have a resource called Sojourner's Journey, a nonprofit that provides services to help women who deal with substance abuse, homelessness, and more, but now, a men's chapter has opened.

The men's chapter will house men who have been previously incarcerated or struggle with addiction. This house is not a treatment facility, but its purpose is to provide a safe place to help men get back on their feet.

Spencer Cleary, the Director for the Men's Chapter, said he knows first-hand what it is like to struggle with addiction. He also mentioned that the the core values of this program is Christian based.

"I come from the same background. I've been incarcerated. I'm a recovering alcoholic and addict, and I have done a lot of things in my life that I am not proud of," Cleary said. "When came out of prison, I was told by many people, 'We don't want your kind here'… and that is what started motivating me to help transition men back into our community."

Martin Trujillo helped hold the ribbon that was cut to symbolize the grand opening of the transitional housing. Trujillo also uses Sojourner's Journey services. He said his journey to sobriety wasn't easy and believes the services this nonprofit provides will make his life better.

"I've been struggling with addiction for a long time. I am clean, and I want to continue to further my recovery", Trujillo said. "If you are struggling and fall, just get back up because it's worth it."

Sojourner's Journey began serving the community back in 2009. Men hope to take advantage of the residential services and must meet behavioral requirements. The men will undergo mental and physical health checks, along with a criminal background check. They will also receive counseling on money management.

Sojourner's Journey Facebook page