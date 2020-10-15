White House trade adviser addresses farm legislation, Foxconn

La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) - WXOW News 19 had the opportunity speak with White House trade adviser Peter Navarro about a few topics affecting Wisconsin residents.

The first topic we spoke to Navarro about was a new piece of legislation, introduced by Rep. Ron Kind and Rep. Mike Gallagher of Green Bay, that is designed to create a commission that would make recommendations to improve milk prices and dairy farm profitability. Navarro thinks the bipartisan effort is a good idea.

"We at the White House are painfully aware of the plight of the dairy farmers in this nation -- particularly in Wisconsin. It's a difficult situation. I welcome legislation like this. It's a problem that we're focused on, and we'd love to work with Ron [Kind] and Mike [Gallagher] on that," said Navarro.

We also spoke to Navarro about a letter sent to Foxconn stating that the company will not be eligible for billions of dollars in tax credits unless they strike up a deal for a scaled-down factory complex. Navarro said that Wisconsin democrats are 'playing politics.'

"I've actually worked with the Foxconn team, and we actually like the direction the project is moving during this very difficult time. We're in the middle of a China virus pandemic that's creating great difficulties around America. Right before an election, I don't think this is the right time for Wisconsin democrats to pick on Foxconn," said Navarro.

Navarro praises the Taiwan-based company's shift from basic manufacturing to to their new focus on artificial intelligence development and 5G connectivity. He believes it will improve Foxconn's longevity in the state of Wisconsin.