Winless Falcons, after coach Quinn firing, visit Vikings

The Atlanta Falcons take an 0-5 record and interim head coach Raheem Morris to Minnesota to face the Vikings, who are 1-4. Morris was promoted after the firing of Dan Quinn on Sunday. The Falcons, who closed their facility Thursday due to a positive COVID-19 test, have their worst start to a season since losing their first eight games in 1996. The Vikings have a four-game losing streak at home, including the last two contests at U.S. Bank Stadium in 2019. That’s their longest such skid since 2011. The Vikings have won four straight games in the series.