Wisconsin Dells man charged in Michigan terrorism plot

LANSING, Mi. (WAOW) — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has charged a Wisconsin man for his alleged participation in a plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Brian Higgins, 51, of Wisconsin Dells is being charged with material to support an act of act of terrorism, which is a 20-year felony. It is alleged that he provided assistance in the plan to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

According to Nessel, Higgins was arrested today in Wisconsin and will be extradited to Michigan. He is to be arraigned in Antrim County 86th District Court on the charge.

No court date has been scheduled.

