Wisconsin Update: Wisconsin sets daily record for virus cases, again

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin has hit a new daily high for positive coronavirus cases for the second time this week, a surge that the state’s chief health officer is calling a crisis.

There were 3,747 new cases reported Thursday, breaking the record of 3,279 set on Tuesday.

To date, there have been 162,325 positive cases and 1,553 deaths.

Hospitalizations were at a daily high of 1,017 on Wednesday, the same day the state opened a field hospital outside of Milwaukee to handle overflow patients. As of Thursday, the hospital had yet to admit anyone.

The Department of Health Services dashboard shows the seven-day average of both positive tests by day and test by person.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said that 33 people are hospitalized in the Western region of the state, which is comprised of Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Vernon, and Crawford counties. 19 of the 33 are in intensive care.

La Crosse County saw 52 new cases in Thursday's update. According to DHS figures, the cases broke down demographically:

0-9 - 3

10-19 - 7

20-29 - 16

30-39 - 5

40-49 - 8

50-59 - 7

60-69 - 4

70-79 - 1

80-89 - 0

90+ - 1

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county.

Here is a look at the regional numbers from the DHS update:

COUNTY CASES DEATHS Buffalo 191 (+6) 2 Crawford 268 (+7) 0 Grant 1,538 (+59) 23 Jackson 247 (+22) 1 La Crosse 3,657 (+52) 14 Monroe 853 (+40) 3 Trempealeau 821 (+5) 2 Vernon 401 (+7) 3 Figures provided by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services or individual county health departments

