Women’s wrestling, rugby backers join Iowa gender complaint

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — University of Iowa students who want to establish intercollegiate women’s wrestling and rugby programs have been added as plaintiffs to a lawsuit seeking more sports opportunities for female Hawkeyes. A lawsuit filed this month by members of the women’s swimming and diving team seeks to stop the university from eliminating their program after this season. They argue that Iowa doesn’t comply with a federal law that requires colleges to offer equal athletics opportunities to male and female students, and seek more roster spots for women. Plaintiff and freshman, Abbie Lyman, participated in wrestling at high school and had hoped to continue the sport in college.