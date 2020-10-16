2 dead, 1 wounded in Los Angeles law enforcement shootings

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police say a man who pointed a gun at people in a South Los Angeles gas station parking lot was shot and killed by officers. The shooting occurred late Wednesday after the man approached four people in the lot. The Police Department says officers on patrol saw the situation, gave commands to the suspect but he did not comply. Less then a mile away, a Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy was involved in a shooting around 4 a.m. Thursday. KNBC-TV reports there was a short pursuit of a man wanted for assault with a deadly weapon and he died at the scene of the shooting.