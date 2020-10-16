AP-NORC poll: Voters see the nation as fundamentally divided

NEW YORK (AP) — The overwhelming majority of American voters believe the nation is deeply divided over its most important values, and many have doubts about the health of the democracy itself. And supporters of President Donald Trump and Joe Biden alike think the opposing candidate will make things even worse if elected. That’s according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Overall, 85% of all registered voters describe the nation as being “greatly divided.” And only 15% say American democracy is working extremely or very well. Sixty-five percent say Trump’s reelection would lead to the country being more divided, while 35% say that of Biden’s election.