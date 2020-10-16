Canadian FM to meet Belarus opposition figure in Vilnius

VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — Canada’s foreign minister met Friday with exiled top Belarusian opposition figure Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya. The visit of Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne comes after European leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, have met with Tsikhanouskaya. Minsk issued an arrest warrant Friday for Tsikhanouskaya, who fled to neighboring Lithuania after the elections in August, accusing her of “attempts to overthrow constitutional order” and threatening Belarus’ national security. During his visit, Champagne is also meeting his counterparts from Lithuania and its Baltic neighbors to the north _ Estonia and Latvia.