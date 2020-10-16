De Soto shuts out Hillsboro

DE SOTO, Wis. - (WXOW) - From the opening drive, it was all De Soto as they went on to defeat Hillsboro 44-0 after five different Pirates scored.

Hillsboro started with the ball but on their opening drive, they fumbled near their 20-yard line. De Soto's Nathan Woodhouse recovered it and the Pirates made them pay immediately.

Alex Scoville sailed into the end zone to put De Soto on the board first, 6-0. They threw off Hillsboro's defense with a wildcat formation and went up 8-0 after a two-point conversion.

Hillsboro went three and out on their next drive and De Soto got a chance to go up 14 and they did. Scoville connected with Andrew Thompson that time and they used the wildcat again to go up 16-0. This was all still in the first quarter.

After another Hillsboro fumble and another De Soto touchdown, the Pirates had the ball again. That time Scoville threw a 53-yard touchdown pass to Brett Rebhahn. On the two-point conversion, Scoville hopped a Hillsboro defender to score but they called it back after a penalty.

Rebhahn scored again before the first half was over after a hand-off from Scoville to put the Pirates up 38-0.

Scoville went 4/6 for 87 yards, two passing touchdowns and one running.

Hillsboro couldn't get anything going and De Soto's defense was suffocating. The Pirates went on to win the game 44-0.