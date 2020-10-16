DEA recruits cite ‘monkey noises’ among claims of racism

An Associated Press investigation found the Drug Enforcement Administration has received a string of recent discrimination complaints at its Quantico, Virginia, training academy, including allegations a white firearms instructor took to a loudspeaker to taunt Black trainees with “monkey noises.” Other trainees say they were held to a higher standard than whites. The complaints come as the DEA has struggled to bring diversity to its ranks: Of the agency’s more than 4,000 special agents, just 8% are black. In a statement, the DEA said it takes allegations of misconduct seriously and will not tolerate discriminatory behavior of any kind.