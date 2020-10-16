EPA letting some hazardous coal ash ponds stay open longer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Trump administration has finished work on a rollback that will let some hazardous coal-ash ponds stay in operation for years more and some unlined ponds stay open indefinitely. That’s under a finalized rule announced by the Environmental Protection Agency on Friday. It’s the latest Trump administration rollback benefitting coal-fired power plants, which are suffering against cheaper solar, wind and natural gas. The new change weakens an Obama-era rule shutting down coal ash ponds that lack adequate linings. Coal ash contains mercury, arsenic and other dangerous heavy metals. The EPA says it expects the exemptions will apply to only a fraction of U.S. coal waste ponds.