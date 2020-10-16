Feds to execute woman who killed victim, cut baby from womb

WASHINGTON (AP) — A woman convicted of fatally strangling a pregnant woman, cutting her body open and kidnapping her baby is scheduled to be the first female inmate put to death by the U.S. government in more than six decades. The Justice Department says Lisa Montgomery is scheduled to be executed Dec. 8 in Terre Haute, Indiana. She’d be the ninth inmate to put to death since the federal government resumed executions in July after a nearly 20-year hiatus. Officials also scheduled the execution of Brandon Bernard for Dec. 10. He was convicted in the 1999 killing of two youth ministers in Texas, and a co-defendant in his case was executed last month.