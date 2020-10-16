Grisly beheading of teacher in terror attack rattles France

PARIS (AP) — For the second time in three weeks, terror struck France, this time with the gruesome beheading of a teacher in a street in a Paris suburb. The suspected attacker was shot and killed by police. French President Emmanuel Macron denounced what he called an “Islamist terrorist attack” against a history teacher, urging the nation to stand united. Macron visited the school where the teacher worked in Conflans-Saint-Honorine and met with staff after the slaying. Macron said the teacher was killed because he taught “freedom of expression, the freedom to believe or not believe.” The teacher had discussed caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad with his class, authorities said.