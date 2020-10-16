 Skip to Content

Friday’s Scores

New
9:20 pm Iowa sports from the Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

8 Man State Playoffs=

First Round=

AGWSR, Ackley 74, Meskwaki Settlement School 14

Audubon 55, Bedford 0

CAM, Anita 67, Griswold 18

Don Bosco, Gilbertville 80, GMG, Garwin 0

Easton Valley 62, Dunkerton 12

Fremont Mills, Tabor 51, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 6

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 62, West Central, Maynard 6

Harris-Lake Park 47, River Valley, Correctionville 16

Newell-Fonda 54, West Bend-Mallard 6

Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 76, Seymour 8

St. Mary’s, Remsen 56, Ruthven-Ayrshire 14

Tripoli 60, Rockford 0

Class A State Playoffs=

First Round=

East Buchanan, Winthrop 30, Bellevue 6

Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 23, Alta-Aurelia 20

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 62, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 0

IKM-Manning 34, Southwest Valley 20

Riverside, Oakland 53, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 12

South O’Brien, Paullina 34, Westwood, Sloan 16

South Winneshiek, Calmar 42, Nashua-Plainfield 0

St. Albert, Council Bluffs 45, Sidney 14

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 58, Starmont 0

West Hancock, Britt 54, Manson Northwest Webster 8

Class 1A State Playoffs=

First Round=

Cascade,Western Dubuque 55, Wilton 0

Denver 53, Sumner-Fredericksburg 7

Mediapolis 54, Van Buren County, Tenn. 6

Osage 33, Aplington-Parkersburg 7

Panorama, Panora 53, East Marshall, LeGrand 8

South Central Calhoun 46, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 7

Treynor 83, MVAO-CO-U 18

Underwood 49, West Central Valley, Stuart 7

Class 2A State Playoffs=

First Round=

Algona 42, Cherokee, Washington 2

Estherville Lincoln Central 42, Okoboji, Milford 7

Forest City 7, New Hampton 0

Greene County 49, Red Oak 0

Independence 50, Roland-Story, Story City 8

Mid-Prairie, Wellman 49, Central Lee, Donnellson 7

Tipton 49, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 14

Unity Christian 34, Sheldon 16

Class 3A State Playoffs=

First Round=

Bondurant Farrar 14, ADM, Adel 7

Carlisle 56, Oskaloosa 6

Denison-Schleswig 12, Carroll 7

Nevada 69, Perry 6

Storm Lake 36, LeMars 28

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

