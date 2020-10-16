Joe Kennedy III: Senate campaign improperly spent $1.5M

BOSTON (AP) — U.S. Rep. Joe Kennedy III says his campaign improperly spent $1.5 million earmarked for the general election during the Massachusetts congressman’s failed bid to capture the Democratic nomination for a U.S. Senate seat. Kennedy said in a statement to The Boston Globe on Friday that he did not know about the improper spending before the Sept. 1 primary election and has since reimbursed the campaign with $1.5 million of his own money. He and his campaign self-reported the violation to the Federal Election Commission last week. Federal campaign finance rules do not allow candidates to spend money earmarked for the general election. Incumbent U.S. Sen. Ed Markey defeated Kennedy in the primary.