Jones returns to practice as Falcons prepare to face Vikings

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Seven-time Pro Bowl receiver Julio Jones returned to practice as a limited participant and hopes to play Sunday when the Atlanta Falcons visit the Minnesota Vikings.

Jones has played just one-half of the last three games because of a hamstring injury.

Friday marked the first day he was able to get on the field in the last two weeks. Jones has 15 catches for 213 yards and no touchdowns this season.

Last season he surpassed 12,000 yards receiving in 125 career games, becoming the fastest NFL player to reach that mark.