Major Democratic group pulls out of Colorado Senate race

DENVER (AP) — A major Democratic group is ending its advertising in Colorado’s closely watched Senate race. The move by Senate Majority PAC is a sign that Democrats believe the race is in the bag for their nominee, former Gov. John Hickenlooper. Hickenlooper faces GOP Sen. Cory Gardner who has widely been seen as one of the most vulnerable incumbents this year. With Republicans struggling to hold seats in GOP strongholds, few think they can preserve Gardner’s seat. The Democratic PAC will cancel the $1.2 million in television ads it reserved and use that money elsewhere as the party stays on the offensive in an expanded Senate map.