Malaysia’s Anwar faces police probe over bid to become PM

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia’s opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim is set to be questioned by police over his claim that he has a list of lawmakers supporting his bid to oust the government. Anwar met the nation’s king on Tuesday to show evidence that he has majority support in Parliament to form a new government and unseat Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, who only has a thin two-seat majority in the house. Police say they received 113 complaints over a list of 121 lawmakers allegedly backing Anwar. They are investigating the complains under provisions in the penal code covering statements of public mischief and a multimedia law on the improper use of network facilities to harass someone.