Maryland Republican governor votes for Ronald Reagan

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan says he voted for the late Ronald Reagan for president, instead of President Donald Trump. Hogan told The Washington Post he cast his ballot by mail last week for the former president as a write-in candidate. As a moderate Republican in a heavily Democratic state, Hogan hasn’t shied away from criticizing Trump. The governor voted for his father, Larry Hogan Sr., for president instead of Trump in 2016. A poll this month by Goucher College found that Democrat Joe Biden was leading Trump in Maryland 61% to 30%.