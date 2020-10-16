 Skip to Content

Late TD lifts St. Croix Central over Onalaska

Hammond, Wis. (WXOW) Mason Dado scored from the three yard line with 12 second left to lift St. Croix Central to a 31-27 win over Onalaska.

In a back and forth game, Onalaska took the lead with just over three minutes to go thanks to a Ayden Larson to Hudson Weber touchdown pass.

Albert Romero had 175 yards rushing on 15 carries and one otuchdown to lead Onalaska.

Larson was 7-15 for 173 yards and three touchdowns passing.

Onalaska lost two fumbles, including one inside the SCC five yard line.

