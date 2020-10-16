Late TD lifts St. Croix Central over Onalaska

Hammond, Wis. (WXOW) Mason Dado scored from the three yard line with 12 second left to lift St. Croix Central to a 31-27 win over Onalaska.

In a back and forth game, Onalaska took the lead with just over three minutes to go thanks to a Ayden Larson to Hudson Weber touchdown pass.

Albert Romero had 175 yards rushing on 15 carries and one otuchdown to lead Onalaska.

Larson was 7-15 for 173 yards and three touchdowns passing.

Onalaska lost two fumbles, including one inside the SCC five yard line.