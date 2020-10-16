Minnesota reports record level of new coronavirus cases

MINNEAPOLIS (AP/WXOW) -- Minnesota health officials have reported nearly 2,300 new coronavirus cases, the first time the state has surpassed the 2,000 mark.

The surge comes as Wisconsin and the Dakotas continue to experience some of the worst per-capita transmission rates in the country.

Minnesota's 2,297 new cases as of Friday raised the state's total to over 119,000. Friday's case count beat a record of 1,516 last Saturday.

The new results came on record high testing.

Surging coronavirus cases in Minnesota schools have reduced the number of counties where the virus is spreading at low enough rates to allow for full, in-person instruction.

At the county level, Winona County reported 40 new cases. They fell into the following age groups:

0-4 - 1

5-9 - 1

10-14 - 3

15-19 - 6

20-24 - 5

25-29 - 2

30-34 - 3

35-39 - 3

45-49 - 3

50-54 - 1

55-59 - 2

60-64 - 4

65-69 - 1

70-74 - 3

85-89 - 2

Fillmore County had a dozen new cases of the virus. Houston County listed five new cases.

