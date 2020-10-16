Nobel winner urges billionaires to save millions from famine

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The head of the World Food Program, this year’s winner of the Nobel Peace Prize, is urging billionaires to donate just a few billion to save millions of lives. David Beasley said Friday the number of people “marching toward starvation” has jumped from 135 million to 270 million since the COVID-19 pandemic. He said “humanity needs the help right now.” The executive director of the U.N. food agency told a virtual U.N. press conference that the global wealth of some 2,200 billionaires rose by about $2 trillion between April and July as the pandemic raged.