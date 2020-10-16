Onalaska woman arrested on counterfeit cash charges

VIROQUA, Wis. (WXOW) - The Vernon County Sheriff's Office said that an Onalaska woman is arrested on charges she passed counterfeit money in two locations in Vernon County.

Sheriff John Spears said that SkyMarie Johnson, 25, was arrested on the evening of October 13.

She was taken into custody after the sheriff's office said she passed counterfeit $100 bills in two places in Genoa.

Johnson is awaiting formal charges in the case.

Sheriff Spears reminded people and businesses to closely check any cash transactions and to contact law enforcement if there are any suspicions about a cash transaction.