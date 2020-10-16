Open house planned for Winona road work

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) - A virtual open house is set for October 21 to give the public more information about an upcoming highway project in Winona.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) hosts the open house from 5:30-6:30 p.m. regarding the Highway 43/Mankato Avenue reconstruction.

The project, set to start in 2022, includes the installation of four roundabouts in the corridor. It also includes construction at the intersection of Highways 43 and 61.

People who are interested in the open house can register at this MnDOT link.

You can find more information on the project here.