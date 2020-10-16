Plenty to do at Holmen Area Community Center

HOLMEN, Wis. (WXOW) - The Holmen Area Community Center may only allow limited in-person offerings in its new facility, but it offers a plethora of opportunities for the community.

Just a little more than a month since opening, the center's executive director, Jacob Hart, continues to work toward expanding the programming offered to members. Hart said the center does allow for indoor walking opportunities by appointment and following COVID-19 protocols in the gymnasium. There are also a few limited, in-person fitness sessions in the dance studios.

Most of the programming is offered virtually right now. Hart said they are offering baking classes the next couple of weeks that include supplies needed available for purchase.

When it comes to membership, Hart said there are a couple of options. Annual individual memberships cost $60 or $55 for seniors. Family memberships are for two or more people and come with a discount.

Hart is also looking for volunteers.

"For now it's a lot of front desk coverage, a lot of answering questions in the community, a lot of community outreach and a lot of helping me with different tasks as we continue opening up."

The center is located in the same facility as the new Holmen Boys & Girls Club. Hart said it provides a unique partnership opportunity.

"This is really a trademark," said Hart. "We're really looking forward to offering intergenerational programming when it's safe to do so."

Hart added that for now, he continues to meet with BGC leadership to consider ways to provide social and wellness opportunities to the community.

Membership, volunteer and other information about the center is available online.