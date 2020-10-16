Rethinking the holidays: Traditions, change are on the table

Lots of people are already looking for creative and safe ways to celebrate the holidays this year. Some plan to cook their traditional Thanksgiving feast — but with a twist forced by the pandemic. They’ll mail or deliver portions of the meal to family and friends who can’t travel to be together. Other folks are holding early Christmas celebrations so they can be with elderly parents outdoors while the weather still allows it. Experts say rituals have always been with us and there has always been room for improvisation. They say the key is focusing on what really matters about the holiday and embracing change.