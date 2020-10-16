Stephen King’s thriller ‘Mr. Mercedes’ gets another chance

NEW YORK (AP) — One of Stephen King’s most creepy and tense stories was hiding in plain sight. “Mr. Mercedes” started life in 2017 as a broadcast offering on the AT&T-owned, DirecTV-exclusive Audience Network, only to be left marooned with an uncertain future after the obscure channel was shut down. The crime series gets another life this month on the NBC-owned Peacock streaming service. The pitch-dark series — adapted by David E. Kelley and starring Brendan Gleeson — is based on a Stephen King trilogy and follows a retired detective who is tormented by a serial killer who mows down dozens of people in a stolen Mercedes.