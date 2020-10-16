Stores keeping Halloween spirit alive

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Halloween is bound to look a little different this year, but some local stores are still trying to make the most out of the holiday.

Rob Heilmann, the owner of Halloween Express in La Crosse, say typically at this time of year, shoppers have to plan for Halloween festivities, but those things may be put on hold this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He said that even though business has been a little slower than usual this year, people are still trying to get into the holiday spirit.

"If there's one thing that leaps out this year, it's more people buying decorations," said Heilmann. He continues, "I think it's because people don't know what's going to be going on. Will there be trick-or-treating? Will there be bars and restaurants having costume contests? There's not going to be anything at schools because the schools are closed. They're decorating their homes and trying to make their home the center of their holiday."

Heilman said while costume sales haven't quite taken off this year at the store, he see a lot of young boys picking superhero costumes and game-themed costumes like Fortnite. For young girls, popular costumes this year include princesses and scary creatures. He has not really noticed a popular trend for adults, though Heilmann said that he has sold a lot of political masks this year.