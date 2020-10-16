Winona County eyes new jail for outdated one

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) - Winona County law enforcement learned that in 2018, the jail doesn't meet basic safety and security standards and must close by September 2021.

Steve Buswell, the Winona County Jail Administrator Captain, said a year after the jail opened, operation facility rules changed.

"The Minnesota Department of Corrections sent us what's called a 'sunset letter'. The 'sunset' means we are closing so September 30, 2021, meaning this jail facility can no longer operate," said Buswell.

Buswell said the new jail's goal is to act as a treatment facility with a full-time social worker. Buswell mentioned that law enforcement is knowledgeable that many inmates struggle with mental health.

The Winona County Commissioners will meet again in the next coming weeks to look at the new jail's potential cost. Winona County is one of three counties notified by the state that they must close the current jail, all facing deadlines of September of next year to build new facilities.