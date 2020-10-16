Time to bring out your winter wardrobe!

Strong westerly winds…

Strong winds continued to funnel in colder air. Some of the gusts topped 35 mph, and we had plenty of clouds with a few showers mixed with snow pellets and small hail. Our high temperatures today were in the 40s to lower 50s.

More clouds coming…

A series of low pressure systems will swing through for the next week or so, and that will mean chances of rain showers from time to time. It will also coincide with colder temperatures, so there will be chances of some snow to mix in with the rain. Saturday will feature early rain showers with a little light mix, but the afternoon should be dry and windy.

Colder next week…

Sunday and Monday will bring the best chance of some rain and light snow, and highs will be in the very chilly 40s. Slight warming will take over for the rest of the week. Overall, this next week will be best spent curled up indoors with a good book!.

Have a great evening! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden