US deported Venezuelans through third country despite risks

MEDELLIN, Colombia (AP) — The Trump administration stealthily deported an unknown number of Venezuelans through a third country, possibly violating U.S. laws and undermining U.S. warnings about the socialist government’s human rights record. That’s according to Senator Bob Menendez, the top Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. Menendez on Friday said he was informed by the State Department that the deportations occurred via Trinidad and Tobago between January and March. It’s not clear how many Venezuelans were deported but the removals took place after a flight ban against air travel to Venezuela imposed by the Trump administration last year.