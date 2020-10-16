WATCH 9 a.m.: 96th Assembly debate

News app viewers can watch the debate here

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Voters in the 96th Assembly District can hear from the two candidates in a debate Friday morning.

Incumbent Republican Loren Oldenburg and Democratic challenger Josefine Jaynes meet virtually to discuss issues.

The 96th Assembly District comprises parts of Monroe, Vernon, and Crawford counties.

We will also be live-streaming four additional debates during October on our website, WXOW news app, and on our Facebook page. You'll also be able to find videos on our website of each debate.

Here's the schedule of debates:

Tuesday, October 20, 3:30 p.m - 32nd Senate Debate

Wednesday, October 28, 12:45 p.m. - 3rd Congressional District

You can also watch the 32nd Senate and 3rd Congressional debates on WXOW-TV. The 32nd Senate debate airs at 1 p.m. on Sunday, October 25, while the 3rd Congressional is shown at 1 p.m. on Sunday, November 1.

Earlier in the week, candidates from the 95th Assembly met to debate.

