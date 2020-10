WEST SALEM, WIS. (WXOW) - The West Salem Panthers win their first conference game since 2018 with a 28-14 win over Tomah.

This was just the second game of the year for West Salem and their first at home.

West Salem QB Brett McConkey was 12 of 18 for 114 yards and a touchdown.

Jackson Hehli caught six passes for 82 yards for the Panthers.

West Salem improves to 1-1.

Tomah drops to 1-2.