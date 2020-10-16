WHO study finds remdesivir didn’t help COVID-19 patients

GENEVA (AP) — A large study led by the World Health Organization suggests that the antiviral drug remdesivir did not help hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

That’s in contrast to an earlier study that made the medicine a standard of care in the United States and many other countries.

The results announced Friday do not negate the previous ones, and the WHO study was not as rigorous as the earlier one led by the U.S. National Institutes of Health.

But they add to concerns about how much value the pricey drug gives since none of the studies have found it can improve survival.

Remdesivir is among the treatments U.S. President Donald Trump received.

By JAMEY KEATEN and MARILYNN MARCHIONE Associated Press