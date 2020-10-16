Wintry precipitation slips into the mix

Overnight the NWS Office received their first trace of snowfall! A few flakes made it to the surface (high elevations) overnight with a broken line of showers, sleet, and snow. This will not be the last chance for precipitation today and into much of the weekend.

BRRR

With a Freeze Warning in effect, temperatures are falling below the freezing mark. Winds are still strong, so frost is unlikely. But the winds will make temperatures feel even brisker this morning, so bundle up!

Into the afternoon temperatures will be at least 10 degrees below average with a high of 50. With another day of strong winds and isolated showers, temperatures will feel much cooler.

Mainly Rainfall

Throughout the Coulee Region, the surface will be warm enough to limit snow accumulation. So, don't be too afraid, winter is still a few weeks out! But overnight temperatures could allow for flakes to make to it the surface.

Friday

A few short waves bring isolated precipitation chances through Sunday. The first chance will come this afternoon with light showers. Arrival will be after the lunch rush with little accumulation but a rumble of thunder is possible. But sunshine will be seen at times today.

Saturday

Then another chance will start to push into the region overnight. This chance will arrive in the early morning hours tomorrow. Precipitation will be mostly rainfall, but if temperatures are cool enough flakes or a mix is possible.

Saturday morning will be the more likely chance to bring in any accumulation. With a most rain event for most, rain accumulations will be under half an inch. If any snow makes it to the surface (mainly north), wet surfaces will melt it or as temperatures reach 64 it will melt away!

Sunday

Then the last chance will be when a cold front slide through Late Saturday. A few showers are possible at first overnight. Then into Sunday morning with any lingering precipitation, a wintry mix is possible.

Sunday will be the coldest day of the weekend with highs only in the mid 40s. Winds will be strong, again as well.

Have a great day!

- Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett